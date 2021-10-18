Two arrested on drug charges in Tisbury



TISBURY – On Sunday, Detective Duquette of the Tisbury Police Department, also a member of the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force, conducted a search warrant at The Vineyard Harbor Motel, Room 217 at 60 Beach Road in Tisbury.

As a result of this investigation, Shauna Fullin was placed under arrest for:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (Cocaine)

Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Gretchen Coughlin was also placed under arrest and charged with:

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (Cocaine)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (Methamphetamine)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class E substance (Adderall)

Possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance (Xanax)

Conspiracy to violate the controlled substance act.

Detective Duquette was assisted by members of the Tisbury Police Department and the Martha’s Vineyard Drug Task Force throughout this investigation.

If you have any information or tips about drug activity in Tisbury you can email or call Det. Duquette at 508-696-4240 X612 or cduquette@tisburyma.gov.