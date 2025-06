Click to print (Opens in new window)

FALMOUTH – Two bicyclists were injured in a crash on the Shining Sea Bike Trail in Falmouth about 2:30 PM Sunday. One person was taken to Falmouth Hospital with unknown injuries.

SANDWICH – Meanwhile a person was reportedly struck by a bicycle on the trail near Freezer Road sometime before 3 PM. The victim was transported to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital in Plymouth.

Further details were not immediately available.