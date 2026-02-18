HYANNIS – A two-car crash sent one vehicle into the porch of a house in Hyannis Tuesday evening. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 PM on South Street at High School Road. No serious injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two car crash sends one vehicle into porch of house in Hyannis
Two car crash sends one vehicle into porch of house in Hyannis
February 17, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis