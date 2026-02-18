You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two car crash sends one vehicle into porch of house in Hyannis

Two car crash sends one vehicle into porch of house in Hyannis

February 17, 2026

HYANNIS – A two-car crash sent one vehicle into the porch of a house in Hyannis Tuesday evening. The crash happened shortly before 9:30 PM on South Street at High School Road. No serious injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the extent of the damage. Barnstable Police are investigating how the crash occurred.

