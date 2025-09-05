You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two car crash slows traffic during morning commute

Two car crash slows traffic during morning commute

September 5, 2025

Yarmouth Police/CWN

YARMOUTHFrom Yarmouth Police: Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire responded to a two car crash with air bag deployment just before 8:00 a.m. Friday morning at the intersection of Route 28 and Wood Road. One driver was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
Yarmouth Police are investigating.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 