Two Dennis residents arrested on drug possession and distribution charges in Yarmouth

– From Yarmouth Police: At approximately 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, January 31, an officer observed an individual known to be involved in drug activity engaging with an occupant of a vehicle in what appeared to be a hand-to-hand drug transaction.

After the interaction, the vehicle left the area and was followed by officers. A traffic stop was conducted on Route 28 after the vehicle crossed the double yellow center line.

During the subsequent investigation, officers identified the occupants as Tyler Lawton, 30, (left), and Jillian Evora, 40, (right) both from Dennis. They were found to be in possession of fentanyl, cocaine, and alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax. Officers also seized more than $650 in cash believed to be connected to the offenses.

Lawton was taken into custody and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class A substance (Fentanyl), Subsequent Offense, and Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class C substance (Alprazolam).

Evora was taken into custody and charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B substance (Cocaine).

Both individuals were arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.

The Yarmouth Police Department remains committed to proactively addressing drug-related activity and ensuring the safety of the community.