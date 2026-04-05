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Two evaluated after car, SUV collide broadside in Yarmouth

April 5, 2026

John P. Carroll/CWN


YARMOUTH – Just after 4 PM Saturday, two vehicles collided at Buck Island Road and West Yarmouth Road in Yarmouth with one vehicle reported on fire. A Mercedes sedan appeared to have crashed into the side of a Toyota Rav4. Luckily, the occupants of both vehicles were examined at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.

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