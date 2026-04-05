YARMOUTH – Just after 4 PM Saturday, two vehicles collided at Buck Island Road and West Yarmouth Road in Yarmouth with one vehicle reported on fire. A Mercedes sedan appeared to have crashed into the side of a Toyota Rav4. Luckily, the occupants of both vehicles were examined at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.
Two evaluated after car, SUV collide broadside in Yarmouth
April 5, 2026
YARMOUTH – Just after 4 PM Saturday, two vehicles collided at Buck Island Road and West Yarmouth Road in Yarmouth with one vehicle reported on fire. A Mercedes sedan appeared to have crashed into the side of a Toyota Rav4. Luckily, the occupants of both vehicles were examined at the scene. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash which tied up traffic in the area.