Two extricated after rollover crash in Dennis

February 4, 2020


DENNIS – Two people had to be extricated after a rollover crash in Dennis around 1:45 PM Tuesday afternoon. The crash happened on Route 134 just north of Route 6. Both victims were taken to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was heavily backed up in the area with some ramps off of Route 6 closed. The crash is under investigation by Dennis Police.
Photo by Dennis Police/CWN

