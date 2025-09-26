Two face drug charges after traffic stop in Sandwich

SANDWICH – In their weekly recap, Sandwich Police report that last Friday (September 19th), while on patrol, an officer observed a vehicle operating at an excessive speed. That officer initiated traffic stop. Both the driver and passenger were making movements to conceal their hands from view. The officer called for backup and both parties were removed from the vehicle.

After an investigation, Brian Johnston of Waltham was arrested for the following:

94C/32A Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug

94C/32/E Heroin/Morphine/ Opium Heroin Trafficking in 18 Grams or More but Less Than 36 grams

90/17/E Speeding at a Rate of Speed Greater than Reasonable and Proper

Robin Vasil of Waltham was arrested for the following:

94C/32A Possession to Distribute a Class B Drug

94C/32/E Heroin/Morphine/ Opium Trafficking in 18 Grams or More but Less Than 36 grams

