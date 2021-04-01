Two injured after van strikes pole, rolls over in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Falmouth Fire-Rescue reports that At 4:04pm this afternoon, Ambulance 36, Engine 21 and Car28 were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle crash in the are of Woods Hole Road and Hackmatack Road. (Just north of the Quissett Road lights). Ambulance 36 arrived on location and reported a single motor vehicle struck a utility pole. There were two occupants in the vehicle. Both were transported to Falmouth Hospital with injuries that were not-life threatening. The crash caused a power outage in the area affecting 717 Eversource customers. Woods Hole Road was closed while the scene was secured. Extrication tools were used to access the vehicle battery to secure the power.