BOURNE – Two people were injured in a crash in Bourne shortly before 8 PM Wednesday. The crash happened on MacArthur Boulevard (Route 28) northbound near the Stir Crazy restaurant. One vehicle ended up in the woods the other was in the road with heavy damage to its rear. A Falmouth ambulance assisted in transporting victims to area hospitals with unknown injuries. Bourne and Mass State Police are investigating the crash.
Two injured in Bourne crash
October 19, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
