You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two injured in Hyannis crash

Two injured in Hyannis crash

December 30, 2021

HYANNIS – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Hyannis late Thursday morning. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 28) at Spring Street. Hyannis and Yarmouth ambulances transported victims to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked.

About 3 PM, another crash was reported on Route 28 before the Airport Rotary. Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation from that crash.

The cause of both crashes is under investigation by Barnstable Police.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 