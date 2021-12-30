Two injured in Hyannis crash

HYANNIS – Two people were injured, one seriously in a crash in Hyannis late Thursday morning. The crash happened on Iyannough Road (Route 28) at Spring Street. Hyannis and Yarmouth ambulances transported victims to Cape Cod Hospital. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked.

About 3 PM, another crash was reported on Route 28 before the Airport Rotary. Two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation from that crash.

The cause of both crashes is under investigation by Barnstable Police.