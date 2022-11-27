WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in West Barnstable shortly before 3:30 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Route 149 at Osterville/West Barnstable Road. Both victims were transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.
Two injured in West Barnstable crash
November 27, 2022
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
