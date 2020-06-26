HYANNIS PORT – Two kayakers apparently capsized off the Hyannis Port breakwater shortly after noon Friday. Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police and Yarmouth DNR responded to the scene. The victims were brought into the Hyannis Port Yacht Club where they declined any medical treatment. Further details were not immediately available.
Two kayakers evaluated after ending up in the water off Hyannis Port
June 26, 2020
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
