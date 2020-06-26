You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two kayakers evaluated after ending up in the water off Hyannis Port

Two kayakers evaluated after ending up in the water off Hyannis Port

June 26, 2020

HYANNIS PORT – Two kayakers apparently capsized off the Hyannis Port breakwater shortly after noon Friday. Hyannis Fire, Barnstable Police and Yarmouth DNR responded to the scene. The victims were brought into the Hyannis Port Yacht Club where they declined any medical treatment. Further details were not immediately available.

