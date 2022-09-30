Two men charged with murder in connection with Falmouth stabbing



FALMOUTH – Cape & Islands District Attorney Michael O’Keefe and Falmouth Police Chief Edward Dunne

announced that on 9/22/22 that at approximately 6:25 pm Falmouth Police received a 911 call regarding a

disturbance outside of 250 Davisville Rd in Falmouth.

Upon arrival, police encountered Douglas M. Rose,, 41, of Falmouth, suffering from apparent stab wounds. Falmouth Fire & Rescue rendered

medical assistance and transported Rose to Falmouth Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Evidence suggested the dispute resulting in Mr. Rose’s death involved narcotics and $600 dollars.

State Police Detectives assigned to the District Attorney’s Office and Falmouth Police continued

the investigation. As a result of information supplied to the U.S. Marshalls Service by State Police and

Falmouth Detectives, at approximately 6 PM on Wednesday September 28th U.S. Marshalls North Texas

Fugitive Unit approached an apartment in Fort Worth Texas and placed one Charee Rainey, 40, of 75 Faneuil St. Boston under arrest for murder in connection with Mr. Rose’s death.

The investigation continued and last night one Tishaun Miller, 40, of 279 N. Bedford

St., East Bridgewater was arrested and charged with Murder as well.

Defendant Miller was arraigned in Falmouth District Court this date and held without bail. A

hearing is scheduled for November 4, 2002. Defendant Rainey will be returned from Texas in the coming

days.

The investigation continues by State Police and Falmouth Detectives.

Photo by David Curran/Satellite News Service/CWN file (used with permission)