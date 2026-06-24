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Two pedestrians struck by car in Yarmouth

June 23, 2026

YARMOUTH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Yarmouth sometime after 9 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Route 28 by Wicked Waves. The vehicle allegedly left the scene. Luckily the victims injuries did not appear to be serious. Further details were not immediately available.

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