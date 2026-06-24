YARMOUTH – Two pedestrians were struck by a car in Yarmouth sometime after 9 PM Tuesday. The incident happened on Route 28 by Wicked Waves. The vehicle allegedly left the scene. Luckily the victims injuries did not appear to be serious. Further details were not immediately available.
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Two pedestrians struck by car in Yarmouth
June 23, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth