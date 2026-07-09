HYANNIS – Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 3 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Scudder Avenue by the West End Rotary. Fortunately the injuries did not appear but they were evaluated by EMTs. Barnstable Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.
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Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Hyannis
July 9, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Barnstable, Hyannis