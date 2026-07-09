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Two pedestrians struck by vehicle in Hyannis

July 9, 2026

HYANNIS – Two pedestrians were reportedly struck by a car in Hyannis shortly before 3 PM Thursday. The incident happened on Scudder Avenue by the West End Rotary. Fortunately the injuries did not appear but they were evaluated by EMTs. Barnstable Police are investigating. Further details were not immediately available.

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