Two people able to escape after fire breaks out in Yarmouth home

December 25, 2024

YARMOUTH – Two people were able to escape after flames erupted in a house in Yarmouth. The call on Gill Avenue came in shortly after 10:30 PM Wednesday night. Mutual aid from surrounding departments responded to the scene and to cover the Yarmouth fire stations. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation. Further details were not immediately available.

