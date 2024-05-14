Two people accused of stealing over $4000 of merchandise from Ulta Beauty Supply in Wareham



WAREHAM – On May 7, 2024, the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with members of the Patrol Division were dispatched to Ulta Beauty Supply located at 2421 Cranberry Highway for a male and female actively shoplifting. The male and female had just left the store with several bags of stolen and merchandise totaling over $4,200.00 before officers arrived. A description of the vehicle was given, and a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) was put out to surrounding agencies.

The vehicle was later pulled over by a Massachusetts State Trooper on Interstate 495 North. The vehicle was operated by Bianca-Lee Cruz of Boston, MA. Passengers in the vehicle were Jeremy Menendez of Nashua, NH and Carmen Resto of Boston, MA. The Trooper had both Menendez and Resto out of the vehicle investigating incident further while Cruz remained behind the wheel. Cruz accelerated at a high rate of speed from the motor vehicle stop. In the process of fleeing the stop Cruz ran over Resto’s foot.

Cruz and the vehicle were later located in West Bridgewater, MA in the Market Basket parking lot. Cruz was placed in custody by the Massachusetts State Police.

Bianca-Lee Cruz, thirty-five (35) years old of Boston, MA was charged with; Organized Retail Crime, Larceny over $1200. Cruz also had four (4) outstanding warrants.

Jeremy Menendez, thirty-four (34) years old of Nashua, NH was charged with; Organized Retail Crime, Larceny over $1200.

Both Cruz and Menendez were arraigned at the Wareham Fourth 4th District Court.

Carmen Resto was transported to a local hospital for her injuries.

According to Ulta Beauty both Cruz and Menendez have been involved in twenty-four (24) shoplifting incidents throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire totaling in over $33,000.00 of stolen merchandise.