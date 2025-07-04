You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after car strikes wall of Barnstable parking garage

July 4, 2025

BARNSTABLE – Two people were evaluated after a vehicle struck a wall inside a parking garage in Barnstable. The incident happened at the Everleigh Cape Cod apartments on Communication Way. No serious injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.

