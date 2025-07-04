BARNSTABLE – Two people were evaluated after a vehicle struck a wall inside a parking garage in Barnstable. The incident happened at the Everleigh Cape Cod apartments on Communication Way. No serious injuries were reported. A building inspector was called to check the damage. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people evaluated after car strikes wall of Barnstable parking garage
July 4, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
