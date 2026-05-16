YARMOUTH PORT – At about 11 AM Saturday there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A in front of Peterson’s Market in Yarmouth Port. A Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and a Subaru Legacy appeared to have collided head-on. The occupants of both vehicles including two infants were evaluated at the scene. There were major backups on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Two people evaluated after Jeep, Subaru collide in Yarmouth Port
May 16, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Yarmouth