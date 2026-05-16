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Two people evaluated after Jeep, Subaru collide in Yarmouth Port

May 16, 2026

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH PORT – At about 11 AM Saturday there was a two-vehicle crash on Route 6A in front of Peterson’s Market in Yarmouth Port. A Jeep Wrangler Unlimited and a Subaru Legacy appeared to have collided head-on. The occupants of both vehicles including two infants were evaluated at the scene. There were major backups on Route 6A until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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