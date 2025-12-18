HARWICH – Harwich firefighters responded to a Cannon Hill Drive residence around 9:30 AM Thursday. A small fire was found near a fireplace and extinguished. Crews checked for any further fire in the chimney or wall and found none. Smoke was ventilated from the house. Two people were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people evaluated after small fire in Harwich
December 18, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- County opposes state control over registry of deeds
- LISTEN: Cape Cod Healthcare fully opens new pavilion, with President and CEO Michael Lauf
- Nonprofit has responded to a trio of thresher sharks on Outer Cape beaches this month
- Dredging work to begin at the Barnstable Harbor Mid-Entrance Channel
- Chatham Elementary School recognized for continued improvement in testing scores
- High Wind Warning from National Weather Service for Cape and Islands Friday
- Outer Cape Health Services urges residents to protect their mental health during the holiday season
- Deer hunting times opened up on Vineyard and Nantucket to fight ticks, address other issues
- Finalists announced for next Monomoy Schools Superintendent
- Cape Cod League releases 2026 schedule; Harwich hosting All-Star Game
- Captain and crew of a Steamship Authority vessel honored for life-saving actions
- Nantucket announces new Vineyard Wind stipulations related to turbine debris incident
- New England Aquarium reports right whale entanglement on Atlantic Seaboard