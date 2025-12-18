You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after small fire in Harwich

December 18, 2025

HARWICH – Harwich firefighters responded to a Cannon Hill Drive residence around 9:30 AM Thursday. A small fire was found near a fireplace and extinguished. Crews checked for any further fire in the chimney or wall and found none. Smoke was ventilated from the house. Two people were evaluated for possible smoke inhalation. Further details were not immediately available.

