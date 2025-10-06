YARMOUTH – Shortly after 3:30 PM Monday afternoon, two vehicles collided at Winslow Gray Road and Joshua Baker Road in Yarmouth. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene Winslow Gray was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.
Two people evaluated after traffic crash in Yarmouth
October 6, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
