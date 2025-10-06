You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people evaluated after traffic crash in Yarmouth

Two people evaluated after traffic crash in Yarmouth

October 6, 2025

John P. Carroll/CWN

YARMOUTH – Shortly after 3:30 PM Monday afternoon, two vehicles collided at Winslow Gray Road and Joshua Baker Road in Yarmouth. Both drivers were evaluated at the scene Winslow Gray was closed in both directions until the scene was cleared. Yarmouth Police are investigating the crash.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With:

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 