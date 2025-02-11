Two people face drug charges as Wareham Police execute series of search warrants



WAREHAM – From Wareham Police: On February 11, 2025, the Wareham Police Criminal Investigation Division along with members of the Patrol Division served six (6) Commonwealth of Massachusetts narcotic related search warrants at multiple locations in Wareham. As a result of the search warrants officers seized over a half ½ kilogram (Approximately 716 grams) of suspected Cocaine, drug related paraphernalia, and US currency.

As a result of the investigation Alvin Pitts, 45-years-old, of Wareham, MA and Stefanie Dors, 54-years old, of Wareham, MA were both placed in custody without incident.



Pitts was charged with; Trafficking Cocaine over two-hundred (200) grams, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (Suboxone) subsequent offense. Pitts was arrested and served a state sentence for a 2009 Plymouth trafficking case.

Dors, was charged with; Possession with Intent to Distribute a Class B Substance (Cocaine). Dors was arraigned and released on Monday (2/10/2025) after being arrested Friday (2/07/2025) for a narcotic related offense.

Chief Walter Correia Jr. praised the Wareham Police Criminal Investigations Division and patrol officers involved in the investigation for taking such a large quantity drugs off the streets of Wareham.

Photos by Wareham Police/CWN