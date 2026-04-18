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Two people injured in Hyannis traffic crash

April 17, 2026

HYANNIS – Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 8:30 PM Friday at the intersection of Main Street and High School Road. Traffic was detoured around the scene until the vehicles could be towed. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash.

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