MARSTONS MILLS – Two people were evaluated after a traffic crash in Marstons Mills. The collision happened about 7:10 AM on Cotuit Road (Route 149) between Old Falmouth Road and Calvin Hamblin Road. Traffic was tied up in the area while the scene was worked. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Two people injured in Marstons Mills crash
January 17, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
