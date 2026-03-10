Two people injured in traffic crash in Orleans

ORLEANS – Two people were taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Orleans. The collision happened about 4:15 PM on South Orleans Road (Route 28) at Pond Road/Finlay Road. Traffic delays were likely in the area until the scene was cleared. Orleans Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
March 10, 2026
