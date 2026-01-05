HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a traffic crash in Hyannis around 9:15 AM Monday. The collision happened on West Main Street by the Stop & Shop gas station. Firefighters had to extricate one of the drivers from their vehicle. A Centerville ambulance assisted with patient transport. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which shutdown the roadway until the vehicles could be towed.
Two people injured in traffic crash on West Main Street in Hyannis
January 5, 2026
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
