You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured in traffic crash on West Main Street in Hyannis

Two people injured in traffic crash on West Main Street in Hyannis

January 5, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

HYANNIS – Two people were injured in a traffic crash in Hyannis around 9:15 AM Monday. The collision happened on West Main Street by the Stop & Shop gas station. Firefighters had to extricate one of the drivers from their vehicle. A Centerville ambulance assisted with patient transport. Barnstable Police are investigating the crash which shutdown the roadway until the vehicles could be towed.

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 