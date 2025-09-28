You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured on West End Breakwater in Provincetown

September 28, 2025

PROVINCETOWN – Two people were injured after reportedly falling on the West End Breakwater in Provincetown Sunday. Rescuers responded about 12:30 PM and evaluated one victim for a possible head injury and a second for a reported hip injury. At least one of the victims was transported to Cape Cod Hospital.

