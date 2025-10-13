You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people injured, one seriously in crash on Sandwich Road in Bourne

October 12, 2025

BOURNE – Two vehicles collided on Sandwich Road at Long Boat Road shortly before 4:30 PM Sunday. Two people were taken to a hospital, one with injuries believed to be serious but not life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the crash.

