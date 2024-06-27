SANDWICH – Two people were rescued after a sailboat capsized in Cape Cod Bay off Salt Marsh Road in Sandwich. The Sandwich fire boat and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene along with a Barnstable fire boat. A kayaker went to assist the person onboard the vessel. The Sandwich fire boat picked up the person in distress. No injury was reported.
Two people rescued after boat capsizes off Sandwich
June 27, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
