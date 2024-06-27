You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people rescued after boat capsizes off Sandwich

Two people rescued after boat capsizes off Sandwich

June 27, 2024

SANDWICH – Two people were rescued after a sailboat capsized in Cape Cod Bay off Salt Marsh Road in Sandwich. The Sandwich fire boat and the U.S. Coast Guard responded to the scene along with a Barnstable fire boat. A kayaker went to assist the person onboard the vessel. The Sandwich fire boat picked up the person in distress. No injury was reported.

