JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Two teenage dirt bike riders were injured in a accident at Joint Base Cape Cod Thursday afternoon. It happened near the Sandwich Gate shortly after 6 PM. One victim was flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.
Two teeangers seriously injured in dirt bike accident at Joint Base Cape Cod
August 22, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Falmouth Woman Charged and Pleads Guilty in Embezzlement Scheme
- Cape Cod Airport Holding Long-Term Plan Meetings
- Multiple Winning Lottery Tickets Sold At Nantucket Restaurant
- Improvements To Trail Managed By JFK Museum Celebrated
- Dennis Proposed Family Shelter Escalates
- Comcast Donates 100 Laptops to Falmouth Service Center
- Barnstable Prepares For Second Summer Celebration As Summer Closes
- WATCH: Mashpee Selectboard member John Cotton discusses how he discovered the joys of Pickleball.
- Provincetown Gets Important Grant Benefiting Sewer System
- Lewis Bay Reopened For Shellfishing
- County Delegates Asks Governor To Stop Machine Gun Project
- Cape Cod National Seashore Unveils New Fee Booths
- Baby Born In Vehicle On Route 6