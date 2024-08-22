You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two teeangers seriously injured in dirt bike accident at Joint Base Cape Cod

August 22, 2024

JOINT BASE CAPE COD – Two teenage dirt bike riders were injured in a accident at Joint Base Cape Cod Thursday afternoon. It happened near the Sandwich Gate shortly after 6 PM. One victim was flown by MedFlight to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported by ambulance to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Further details were not immediately available.

