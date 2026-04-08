SANDWICH – Two people were seriously injured in a traffic crash around 12:20 AM Wednesday. At least one person was ejected after the crash on Route 6 westbound between Route 130 and the Sagamore Bridge. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the former Henry T. Wing School to airlift a victim to a trauma center. A second person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Two people seriously injured in overnight crash in Sandwich
April 8, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Sandwich