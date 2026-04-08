Two people seriously injured in overnight crash in Sandwich

SANDWICH – Two people were seriously injured in a traffic crash around 12:20 AM Wednesday. At least one person was ejected after the crash on Route 6 westbound between Route 130 and the Sagamore Bridge. A MedFlight helicopter was called to land at the former Henry T. Wing School to airlift a victim to a trauma center. A second person was transported to South Shore Hospital trauma center in Weymouth. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.