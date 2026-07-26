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Two people seriously injured in rollover crash on Scenic Highway

July 26, 2026

BOURNE – Three people were injured, two seriously in a rollover crash on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne about 6:45 AM Sunday. The crash happened at Herring Pond Road. A Medflight helicopter was requested to land at the former Hoxie School to airlift a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. A second person was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The third victim was taken to a local hospital. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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