BOURNE – Three people were injured, two seriously in a rollover crash on the Scenic Highway (Route 6) in Bourne about 6:45 AM Sunday. The crash happened at Herring Pond Road. A Medflight helicopter was requested to land at the former Hoxie School to airlift a victim to an off-Cape trauma center. A second person was transported by ambulance to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The third victim was taken to a local hospital. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Two people seriously injured in rollover crash on Scenic Highway
July 26, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne