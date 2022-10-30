Two people seriously injured in traffic crash in Falmouth

FALMOUTH – Two people were seriously injured in a crash in Falmouth about 5 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Teaticket Highway (Route 28) by Aubuchon Hardware. At least one person had to be extricated from the wreckage. One victim was transported to Falmouth Hospital to meet a MedFlight helicopter to be flown to an off-Cape trauma center. A second victim was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital trauma center in New Bedford. The cause of the crash is under investigation by Falmouth Police.