Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash on Route 28 in Cotuit

COTUIT – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a head-on crash in Cotuit. The collision happened about 11:30 AM Thursday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit-Newtown Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Route 28 was closed between Putnam Avenue and Main Street in Cotut, and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.