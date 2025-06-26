COTUIT – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a head-on crash in Cotuit. The collision happened about 11:30 AM Thursday on Falmouth Road (Route 28) at Santuit-Newtown Road. The injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Route 28 was closed between Putnam Avenue and Main Street in Cotut, and motorists were urged to seek alternate routes. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two people taken to hospital after head-on crash on Route 28 in Cotuit
June 26, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
