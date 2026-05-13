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Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash in Falmouth

May 13, 2026

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

FALMOUTH – Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital after a traffic crash in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 AM. The collision happened on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) by Metoxit Road. A third person was treated and released at the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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