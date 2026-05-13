FALMOUTH – Two people were transported to Falmouth Hospital after a traffic crash in Falmouth sometime after 9:30 AM. The collision happened on Waquoit Highway (Route 28) by Metoxit Road. A third person was treated and released at the scene. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash in Falmouth
Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash in Falmouth
May 13, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Falmouth