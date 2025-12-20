HYANNIS – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Hyannis. The collision happened about 11:20 PM on Iyannough Road (Route 28) at Transportation Avenue. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. Traffic delays were likely for a time as both vehicles had to be towed from the scene. The crash is under investigation by Barnstable Police.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash in Hyannis
December 20, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
