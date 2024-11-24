WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in West Barnstable. A Toyota Camry and a Honda Accord collided on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Oak Street. The Camry then sideswiped a boulder. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN
Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash in West Barnstable
November 24, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
- Sunday Journal – Impacts of Shopping Local this Holiday Season and Black Friday
- Centerville Sewer Expansion To Commence In December
- Mashpee Commons To Launch Holiday Event Series
- Cape Cod Collaborative Announces New Executive Director
- Shark Detection Buoys Removed for Winter
- Rabies Positive Raccoon Discovered on Outer Cape
- WATCH: Humpback Seen Swimming through Canal
- Record Dolphin Strandings On Cape Continuing
- Cape Cod Man Sentenced For Fentanyl And Cocaine Distribution
- AAA Forecasts Increased Level Of Car Travel This Thanksgiving
- Aerial Survey Spots First Right Whales Of 2024-2025 Field Season
- Drought Hits Massachusetts, Cape and Islands Face Continued Fire Hazard
- Comcast Awards $30k for Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands