You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash in West Barnstable

Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash in West Barnstable

November 24, 2024



WEST BARNSTABLE – Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in West Barnstable. A Toyota Camry and a Honda Accord collided on Iyannough Road (Route 132) at Oak Street. The Camry then sideswiped a boulder. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: ,

From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter


CapeCod.com
737 West Main Street
Hyannis, MA 02601
Contact Us | Advertise Terms of Use 
Employment and EEO | Privacy 