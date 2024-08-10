WELLFLEET – Two people were taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital after a traffic crash in Wellfleet Saturday afternoon. The collision happened on State Highway (Route 6) by Shepley’s Wood Products. Wellfleet Police are investigating the crash which caused major 0traffic backups in the area. Further details were not immediately available.
Two people taken to hospital after traffic crash on Route 6 in Wellfleet
August 10, 2024
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
