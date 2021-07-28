Two people transported to hospital after head-on crash in Barnstable

BARNSTABLE – Shortly after 12:30 PM Wednesday, there was a two vehicle head on crash involving a Chevy Cruze and a Chrysler 200 Independence Drive near Breeds Hill Road in Barnstable Village. A sedan traveling south on Independence Drive apparently went across the center

medium knocked down a tree and continued in the wrong direction striking a second sedan. Two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. A Hyannis ambulance assisted with one of the transports. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN