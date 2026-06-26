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Two sent to hospital after traffic crash in Bourne

June 26, 2026

BOURNE – Two people were transported to a hospital after a two vehicles reportedly collided broadside in Bourne at the Plymouth town line. The crash happened about 7:10 AM Friday at Old Plymouth Road and Village Green Road. The injuries did not appear life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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