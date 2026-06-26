BOURNE – Two people were transported to a hospital after a two vehicles reportedly collided broadside in Bourne at the Plymouth town line. The crash happened about 7:10 AM Friday at Old Plymouth Road and Village Green Road. The injuries did not appear life-threatening. Bourne Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Two sent to hospital after traffic crash in Bourne
June 26, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne