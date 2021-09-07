You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two seriously injured in dirt bike crash at Wareham Motocross Track

Two seriously injured in dirt bike crash at Wareham Motocross Track

September 6, 2021

WAREHAM – Onset Fire reports that At 2:49 pm this date, the Onset Fire Department received a radio report of a Dirt Bike crash at the Wareham Motocross Track. The Onset Fire Department dispatched Squad 2 and C2. Units arrived on location and a dirt bike accident was observed with 2 patients in serious condition. Patient care was administered by Wareham EMS, assisted by OFD, and WPD. Both patients were transported to Tobey Hospital with the condition of the patients unknown.

The cause of the accident is under investigation by the Wareham Police Department.

Further details will be released as they become available.

