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Two trucks collide on Route 25 in Wareham

May 11, 2026

WAREHAM – Two large trucks collided on Route 25 eastbound two miles before the Bourne Bridge around 8 AM Monday. Both drivers refused medical treatment. Firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from at least one of the trucks. Traffic delays were reported in the area. The Mass State Police Truck Team is investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.

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