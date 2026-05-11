WAREHAM – Two large trucks collided on Route 25 eastbound two miles before the Bourne Bridge around 8 AM Monday. Both drivers refused medical treatment. Firefighters had to mitigate a fluid spill from at least one of the trucks. Traffic delays were reported in the area. The Mass State Police Truck Team is investigating the crash. Further details were not immediately available.
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Two trucks collide on Route 25 in Wareham
May 11, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News, Top Story Tagged With: Bourne, Wareham