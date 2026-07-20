FALMOUTH – Two vehicles collided on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) in Falmouth just east of Curlew Road sometime after 3 PM Monday. Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage. At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was tied up in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
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Two vehicle collision jams traffic on Route 151 in Falmouth
July 20, 2026
Cape Wide News was created in 1998 by Provincetown native Tim Caldwell to provide public-safety, spot-news coverage on Cape Cod. This includes the negatives--crimes, crashes and fires--but also positive events such as department promotions and retirements, charity functions and any other activities involving police and fire departments and associated agencies.
Filed Under: Cape Wide News Tagged With: Falmouth