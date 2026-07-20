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Two vehicle collision jams traffic on Route 151 in Falmouth

July 20, 2026

FALMOUTH – Two vehicles collided on Nathan Ellis Highway (Route 151) in Falmouth just east of Curlew Road sometime after 3 PM Monday. Firefighters had to extricate one person from the wreckage. At least two people were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Traffic was tied up in the area. Falmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

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