You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two vehicle crash in Centerville sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

Two vehicle crash in Centerville sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

October 5, 2025

CENTERVILLE – One person was taken to Cape Cod Hospital after a two vehicle crash in Centerville about 6:45 PM Sunday. The crash happened on Falmouth Road (Route 28) by Cottage Lane. Route 28 was closed between West Main Street and Phinney’s Lane until the scene was cleared. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

