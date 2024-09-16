You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

Two-vehicle crash in Yarmouth sends one person to Cape Cod Hospital

September 16, 2024



YARMOUTH – About 10:30 AM Monday morning, two-vehicles collided at Station Avenue and Long Pond Drive in Yarmouth. A Toyota Camry and a Chrysler Town & Country minivan were involved. One person was transported to Cape Cod Hospital with unknown injuries. Yarmouth Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Photos by John P. Carroll/CWN

