Two vehicle crash injures one in Centerville

October 17, 2025

CENTERVILLE – A two vehicle crash injured one person in Centerville. The collision happened about 730 PM Friday on Old Stage Road at Stage Coach Road. The victim was transported to Cape Cod Hospital. Barnstable Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

