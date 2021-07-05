Two vehicle crash jams traffic on Route 28 in Dennis



Dennis Fire tells Cape Wide News that they and Dennis Police responded to a reported motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Route 28 and Depot Street at 3:33 PM on Monday. Four people were involved in the two-car crash, with two being transported to Cape Cod Hospital with injuries that were not life-threating by Dennis and Harwich ambulances. Dennis firefighters had to use the Jaws of Life to remove one victim from the car. The Dennis Police are investigating the incident.