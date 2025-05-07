SANDWICH – A traffic crash apparently sent a vehicle airborne into the woods. The collision happened shortly before 7 AM Wednesday on Route 6 eastbound before Quaker Meetinghouse Road in Sandwich. Despite the scene, no serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one car in the woods in Sandwich
May 7, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
