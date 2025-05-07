You are here: Home / Cape Wide News / Two-vehicle crash leaves one car in the woods in Sandwich

May 7, 2025

Via Cape Cod Incidents/CWN

SANDWICH – A traffic crash apparently sent a vehicle airborne into the woods. The collision happened shortly before 7 AM Wednesday on Route 6 eastbound before Quaker Meetinghouse Road in Sandwich. Despite the scene, no serious injuries were reported. Traffic delays were reported in the area. Mass State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

