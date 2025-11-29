HARWICH – A two-vehicle crash in Harwich left one car on its side. The collision happened about 12:30 PM Saturday on Pleasant Bay Road at Route 39. All of the victims were treated and released at the scene. Harwich Police are investigating the cause of the crash.
Two-vehicle crash leaves one car on its side in Harwich
November 29, 2025
From The CapeCod.com NewsCenter
